Fire at Echo Mountain Inn on Christmas causes devastating loss

The Bonnema family’s second Christmas in Hendersonville began with devastating loss as well as a resounding thanksgiving, as one of the three buildings on-site at the inn they run and call home completely burned to the ground in the middle of the night.

They are thankful to be alive.

Travis and Becky Bonnema’s eldest daughter, Chloe, happened to be awake at 2 a.m. Christmas morning while the rest of her family slept soundly at their home on-site at the Echo Mountain Inn and Restaurant in Hendersonville.

She smelled heavy smoke and woke her parents, which was when they discovered the two-story building that housed their wellness center was on fire.

