Funeral held for Marvin Patrick, member of Wilmington Ten

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 40 years ago, ten Wilmington residents were arrested and falsely convicted following a riot over school desegregation. Saturday one of those ten was laid to rest in Delco, leaving just five surviving members of the ‘Wilmington Ten’.

Marvin Patrick spent nearly a decade in prison for most of the 1970’s before being released after the Wilmington Ten successfully petitioned the fourth circuit court of appeals to overturn their convictions in 1980.

But it took until 2012 for Marvin and the other nine members of the “Ten” to be fully pardoned by NC Governor Bev Perdue.

Decades later, surviving members say the Wilmington Ten left their mark on the world.

“I think our nation is a better place, because of the Wilmington Ten,” founding member Dr. Benjamin Chavis said. “Our state is a better state, of North Carolina. And the city of Wilmington, and New Hanover County, are better places because of the dedication and sacrifice of the Wilmington Ten.”

Marvin Patrick passed away on December 19th at the age of 68.