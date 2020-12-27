Hindsight is 2020: How to make and keep your New Year’s Resolutions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to start your list of New Year’s Resolutions, but with the pandemic still a factor, many don’t know where to start or how to accomplish their goals safely.

According to residents, the three most common goals are:

“I want to stay pretty consistent in the gym.”

“I’d like to stay on top of my eating.”

“Save my money a little bit better.”

But a recent study of 800 million revealed most people quit their resolutions by January 19, and only eight percent keep them all year.

So what’s the secret? Experts says the hardest part is getting started.

Norwood Smith resolved to hit the gym more and take care of himself. 20 years later, he still works out six days a week. He agrees the hardest part is getting over that mental block.

“There’s a little saying I tell people sometimes,” said Smith. “They say you like going to the gym. I say no I don’t. I say, I hate pushing on that door to come in, but I love pushing on that door when I leave.”

Next, make your goals achievable and specific. According to Katarina Doyle, a personal trainer, many try to do too much at once when they start to eat healthily. When that happens, they fall back into old habits instead of establishing new ones.

“It’s all about everything in moderation,” said Doyle. “So as long as you eat 80 percent nutritious foods and then 20 percent what you want to eat, that way you don’t get off on that track of oh I’ve been restricting myself so much, let me just eat all this at one time and then you keep going back and forth.”

After months at home and a year of strain on bodies and bank accounts, Ross Marino, a financial planner recommends starting slow and remembering this year has been one like no other.

“Keep in mind this is the pandemic. Many people out their, their entire financial situation has been turned upside down,” explained Marino. “And for a lot of them, they’re just going to be in survival mode. And for them, the goal is just recognize it is survival mode, it will eventually end, and just make it through.”

As a new year dawns, the pandemic will still be a factor. New Hanover County’s Assistant Health Director, Carla Turner says prioritizing the health of yourself and others should be everyone’s resolution.

“You can do things to take care of yourself, you just need to use good common sense.” Where your mask whatever you’re doing, practicing your three W’s, staying six feet away, and washing your hands,” Turner urged.

All goals to move us forward into the New Year, where our hindsight will be 2020.