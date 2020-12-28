Stores across the Cape Fear experiencing a spike in gift returns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Christmas may be over, but the season of gift returns is just beginning.

The week after Christmas is typically a busy return time for stores. Even with the pandemic, this year is no different.

- Advertisement -

Academy Sports & Outdoors is one of many stores across the area seeing a spike in returns.

Some employees say COVID has made this season a bit different, with products having to be sanitized before being placed back on shelves. Even so, returns continue to surge.

“Our returns have increased a lot,” cashier team lead Trenton Chasteen said. “I’d say about 200 percent than what they usually are. On a good day we’ll have a certain cashier doing 15, maybe 20. We’ve done easily 30, 40 apiece.”

Chasteen says he expects returns to stay high over the coming days before slowing down toward the weekend.