ATF searches for possible hazardous grenade purchased near Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The ATF needs your help finding a grenade purchased at an antique mall near Shallotte.

“There is the possibility there could be a a harmful device out there,” ATF Charlotte Field Division Public Information Officer Corey Ray said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is searching throughout the Carolinas for an Mk 2 grenade that was purchased June 13 at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte.

The agency worries the grenade may still be functioning.

“A lot of people may purchase this for a collection or a novelty item,” Ray said. “We think that might have been the purpose here, but when you alter a piece like this you can change the way it functions. So, we want to take a look at it as soon as possible. We need to make sure that the materials aren’t there and any other alterations that may have been made. Making sure that’s not a functioning grenade is not out there.”

The style of the grenade purchased was used during World War II nearly 80 years ago. The status of the device is unknown, but the ATF doesn’t believe the two parties involved in the purchase had any knowledge that it could be hazardous.

“At the time the transaction was made we don’t believe that the buyer nor the seller had any idea that this could possibly be a live grenade or a hazardous device,” Ray said. “We want to air on the side of caution.”

Airing on the side of caution in this case begins first and foremost with finding the grenade and its owner. They are hoping the public will help lead them to it.

“We have offices across the Carolinas,” Ray said. “So, people can contact law enforcement and then they’ll get word to us or contacting any of our offices. We’ll be glad to come out, take a look and hopefully bring an end to this issue.”

ATF is asking for anyone who visited the Ocean Isle Beach area and purchased a grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on June 13 to contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.