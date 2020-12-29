Dentists frustrated after excluded from phase one of vaccine distribution

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Phase one of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is well underway, but not everyone is getting their shot.

According to the state’s latest vaccine distribution guidelines, dental professionals can be a part of phase 1-a if they work directly with COVID-19 patients. If they have two or more chronic conditions, they could qualify for phase 1-b. For dentists that don’t fit these descriptions, they have to wait until phase two.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know any dentists that were not concerned with having the designation changed to level two,” Dr. Coleman Burgess said. “Everyone was frankly disappointed and very concerned.”​

Dr. Coleman Burgess has been practicing dentistry for 34 years. He says he was surprised that dentists were not eligible for phase one.

“I feel like, as dentists, working in the oral cavity for extended periods of time in an indoor environment where we have small, enclosed spaces…I was very concerned that we’re probably one of the more high-risk medical professionals,” Burgess said.

Concerned not only for himself but for his staff.

“My clinical team is as close to the patient’s mouth as I am,” Burgess said. “We’re all working as a team together. We all basically have the same exposure to the patient.”

Explaining that dental professionals are just as essential as other medical professionals.

“Poor dental health can negatively impact cardiovascular health,” Burgess said. “Also, patients that have gum disease, for example, we know that they are more susceptible to COVID virus transmission.”

Questioning the process, Dr. Burgess reached out to New Hanover County’s Assistant Health Director David Howard, requesting the policy be reconsidered.

“I got a nice reply from him on Sunday believe it or not,” Burgess said. I was very impressed by that and the reply basically stated that we were going to be included in the 1-a group.”

Dr. Burgess and his staff are scheduled to receive the vaccine Wednesday morning. Additionally, he hopes everyone will seriously consider taking the vaccine when they are eligible and to consult your physician if you’re having doubts.

WWAY has reached out to New Hanover County for comment on moving dental professionals to phase one and we have not yet heard back.