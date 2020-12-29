Hell’s Kitchen is hosting ‘New Year’s Around the World’ this Thursday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Believe it or not, there are only two days left in 2020.

Although COVID has cancelled a lot of New Year’s Eve plans around the Cape Fear, many places are adapting to festivities Thursday night.

One location celebrating with a twist is Hell’s Kitchen on Princess Street in downtown Wilmington. The restaurant and bar is planning to ring in the New Year every hour from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm by streaming events from around the world.

Although the pandemic limits capacity to 50 percent, owner Eric Laut says they still plan to have a good time.

“We’re gonna still have the party favors, and the hats, that kind of thing,” Laut said. “It’s going to be very similar, but obviously midnight will not hit, we’ll have to close before that.”

Laut says they plan to stick to social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone has a safe New Year’s Eve.