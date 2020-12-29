Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — Louisiana’s newest Republican member of the U.S. House, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being he would have been sworn into office.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death Tuesday night. Letlow was 41.

- Advertisement -

Bautsch said in a statement that the family is asking for privacy. The incoming congressman was elected in a December runoff and was set to take office in January.

He was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. He was later transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport and placed in intensive care, where he died.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)