Ocean Isle Museum Foundation holds car raffle to offset lost covid-19 revenue

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–As the year comes to an end you have the chance to win a brand new car and contribute to a good cause thanks to the Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium.

The Ocean Isle Museum Foundation is raffling off a 2021 Toyota RAV4. The raffle is being held to help offset lost revenue of the businesses being closed for months due to covid-19.

- Advertisement -

They started with 600 tickets for $100 apiece, but that number is now down to 14. Katherine Hunt, the Ingram Planetarium manager, says this fundraiser was vital for them to stay afloat.

“A lot of the fundraisers that we typically do in the spring for example were canceled and we couldn’t have any in person fundraisers,” Hunt says. “So, this was an opportunity where our friends of the museum and planetarium could support us no matter where they were. It’s a good opportunity for them as well, the statistics are really good for it one in six hundred to win a brand new car.”

The car will be raffled off once all 600 tickets have been sold. Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling the Museum of Coastal Carolina at 910-579-1016 Monday-Saturday between 10:00 and 3:00 or by stopping at the Museum between 10:00 and 3:00 when the Museum is open to the public on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.