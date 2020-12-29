Woman charged in hit and run of NHSO deputy appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The woman arrested Saturday and charged in a hit and run that injured a New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy made her first court appearance on Tuesday.

Maggie Grace Amdur, 21, is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious bodily injury and failure to move over.

On December 4, Deputy R.O. Mills was finishing up a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In court, prosecutors say Amdur left the scene and drove to Myrtle Beach. She’s also accused of attempting to disguise her vehicle.

The judge denied Amdur’s request to lower her $250,000 bond.

Her next court date is January 21.