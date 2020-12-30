Columbus County Schools moving to all-virtual instruction next week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Columbus County Schools have announced that they will be moving to all virtual instruction for all students, grades Pre-K through 12. The move will begin Tuesday, January 5 through Friday, January 15.
The school system says Monday, January 4, is a teacher workday. Schools will communicate with students and parents to address needs and questions, and are aware some students do not have devices.
Families are asked to reach out to your school on Monday if you have any questions.