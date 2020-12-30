Cat stuck in tree for 5 days rescued by Myrtle Beach tree service man

Christian Pierce says he’s an animal person, so he didn’t hesitate when he heard about helping a cat on Dec. 29.

He works for L&W Services and was tagged in a Facebook post about a cat stuck in a tree for five days in Socastee.

- Advertisement -

“It was up there screaming and I felt really bad,” said Pierce, when he arrived to the area where the cat was stuck. He said you could hear the cat from a block away.

It was only about 30 minutes from Pierce being tagged in the post to being 65 feet in the air, climbing a tree to rescue the cat.

Read more here.