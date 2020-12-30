EU officials sign Brexit trade deal as UK lawmakers debate

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, as lawmakers in London get set to vote on the agreement.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signature ceremony in Brussels.

The documents are being flown across the Channel to London in a RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them later.

In Parliament, Johnson urged lawmakers to support the 1,200-page agreement setting up new trade rules between Britain and the 27-nation bloc.

The agreement also needs approval from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.