RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper and the coronavirus task force will give a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. today.

More than 3,300 people across the state are currently hospitalized.

The governor’s news conference comes as health officials say a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Colorado, which is the same strain found in the United Kingdom.

