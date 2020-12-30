Governor Cooper extends eviction moratorium until Jan. 31, 2021

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 184 on Wednesday, extending the state’s eviction moratorium until January 31, 2021.

“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This Order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Governor Cooper said.

The order halts evictions due to the nonpayment of rent.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing the governor said that while testing was down through the Christmas holiday, hospitalizations are up and percent positives are at an all-time high.

Dr. Mandy Cohen outlined the new phases of vaccine distribution. To find out when you will be eligible, click here.