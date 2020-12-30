Man arrested for involvement in hit and run of Deputy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A man is in the New Hanover County Jail for his involvement in a hit and run that left a New Hanover County Sheriffs Deputy injured. 32-year-old Jimmie Dearl Meeks was taken into custody earlier today for the hit-and-run incident that took place on December 4.

Deputy R.O. Mills was finishing up a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Maggie Grace Amdur, 21, was driving the vehicle during the incident and left the scene. Meeks was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Meeks is charged with Accessory after the fact and has a $150,00 secured bond. His next court date is set for this Thursday, December 31.