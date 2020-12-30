New Hanover sees continued holiday COVID-19 surge, 14 more deaths reported

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health is seeing a continued holiday surge of daily COVID-19 cases, with 1,158 new cases reported over the last two weeks.

The county is also reporting 14 deaths from COVID-19 since December 23.

The 14 people who died were between 60 and 90 years old. The county said they were all at risk of severe illness because of age, underlying health conditions or both.

This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 91.

Of the New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19, 85.7 percent were 65 or older, 12.1 percent were between 50 and 64 and 2.2 percent were between 25 and 49 years of age.

“The most vulnerable to this virus are our seniors, and that is clearly seen in the ages who have passed away,” said Assistant Health Director Carla Turner. “We have to do all we can to protect this high-risk population, and at Public Health, we have already started our work in vaccinating this population who are in long-term care facilities. We hope to begin vaccinating even more of our older adults with chronic conditions in the coming weeks as we transition forward in the vaccination plan – but we aren’t quite there yet.”

Since receiving its first shipment of the Moderna Inc. vaccine on December 22, New Hanover County Public Health had administered more than 1,300 doses of the vaccine to those eligible in Phase 1a of the state and county’s vaccine distribution plan.

“The four phases of the COVID-19 vaccine plan outline priority populations based on risk of exposure and risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, and right now we are in the very early stages of this plan,” said New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “We are reaching out directly to organizations whose personnel are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1a. As we transition to other phases and more of our community is eligible for the vaccine, we will continue our outreach and share that information, along with where to get vaccinated. We have to be focused in our approach based on the amount of vaccine we have, and can’t open it up yet passed phase 1a. So we ask everyone for their patience as we work through these prioritizations, which are in line with the state’s phases — and just know that we will eventually get a vaccine to everyone who wants one.”

Moving into subsequent phases of the vaccination plan will depend on supplies received each week.

Full execution of the COVID-19 vaccine plan is expected to take up to nine months, so health officials encourage residents to continue to follow all protective measures like wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distance from others and avoiding gatherings.

More information on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, and a current status of what phase New Hanover County is in, can be found here.