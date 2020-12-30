SILVER ALERT: Missing Whiteville man considered endangered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for John Maples, a 54-year-old man last seen Tuesday in Whiteville.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Maples is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

- Advertisement -

Whiteville Police say Maples was last seen in the area of Jefferson and Thompson Streets. He was wearing a black hat, blue jacket, red shirts, blue pants and white shoes.

He is 6’1″ and weighs around 350 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen him, contact Det. Moody with the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-8046 ext. 5002 or the Columbus County Communications Center at (910) 640-1428.