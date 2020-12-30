Two top prison officials at Tabor Correctional have died

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Two leaders at the North Carolina state prison that has recorded the most COVID-19 cases among offenders have died.

A state prison official confirmed Wednesday that the warden at Tabor Correctional Institution died Dec. 15 and an associate warden died Dec. 24.

The official says the department can’t disclose medical details of employees.

The son of the associate warden told The Charlotte Observer that his father died from coronavirus complications.

Tabor has recorded 560 cases among offenders during the pandemic, although only a few cases are active. Dozens of Tabor staff members who have tested positive are still off the job this week.