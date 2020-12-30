Virginia Williamson, Ocean Isle Beach pioneer, dies at age 98

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — Virginia Williamson, a Brunswick County philanthropist who is the namesake of Virginia Williamson Elementary School in Bolivia, has died, the StarNews reports. She was 98 years old.

According to an obituary provided by her family, Williamson died on Christmas Eve at her home in Ocean Isle Beach, the Brunswick County town she helped name and where she served as mayor from 1969 to 1973.

Her husband was the late Brunswick County real estate developer and politician Odell Williamson, who died at the age of 90 in 2010, just weeks shy of the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary.

Theirs was a true partnership, said the Williamsons’ youngest grandson, Jonathan Odell Williamson.

