Wilmington experiences 22nd homicide this year: Gun violence is up

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — They Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

This is the 22nd murder in Wilmington this year, up from the 20 we experienced in 2017.

Police were called to 1024 South 13th St. near the corner of 13th and Meares at about 3 am Wednesday morning.

They found a man dead, presumably from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 26-year-old Tywan Shaquille Parsley. Jessica Williams, a Wilmington Police Spokesperson says the shooting is still under investigation.

“We don’t believe that the general public is in any kind of danger,” said Williams. “We think this was a targeted shooting and not random. I think what we most want the community to know is that in order to stop the gun violence, we need their help. So if you know that a shooting is about to occur, or if you have information about a shooting that has already occurred, please reach out to us.”

Though this area has a history of violence, Williams said members of the general public need not be alarmed.

“I believe we’ve had shootings on 13th street before,” Williams said, “but since they are usually targeted, I wouldn’t say that the people living on that street or anyone passing by that street is in any kind of danger.”

This year, Wilmington’s murder and gun violence rates have gone up from previous years. Of the 22 murders so far this year, 18 of them involved guns.

Hands up, Guns down founder and Moms-N-Mourning partner, Tracion Flood said she worries what will happen if these trends continue.

“Wilmington has a serious gun violence problem,” Flood explained. “The same way in the late 80’s drugs flooded our city and damaged so many generations, is the same way here we have this flooding of guns into the community.”

Six of the year’s murders, including this one, are still under investigation.

If you have any information on this or any other shooting call the Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609, or download their Wilmington NC PD app to submit an anonymous tip.