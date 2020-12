WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a body was found in the 500 block of Swann Street Tuesday night.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman said the body was discovered around 7:50 p.m. and the cause of death is being investigated.

- Advertisement -

UPDATE: At this time, police believe the male died of an overdose. His age and identity are unconfirmed.

The case is still under investigation.