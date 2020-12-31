2020 End of year checklist: Tax credits

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — At the close of 2020, many will celebrate and reflect on the past year. For some, however, Thursday is the last day to earn tax credits and deductions.

Over the past six weeks, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity has nearly doubled its end of year of goal for donations. Monetary donations have spiked over the past month.

Lynne Wooten, the Director of Development said if you’ve been meaning to give to charity this year, now is the time. Whether you donate in person or online, always get a receipt.

As long as donations are postmarked by today, they can still count toward your 2020 income taxes.

“And so if someone is interested in donating,” explained Wooten, “you can give online, and as long as it comes through by midnight tonight, you will get a tax donation credit or letter from us.”

Whether it’s tithing at church, giving to a food bank, or donating to charities like Habitat for Humanity, getting a tax deduction for your generosity is still possible until the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.