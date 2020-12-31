Hospital worker fired for deliberately leaving hundreds of COVID vaccine doses out of refrigerator

Officials with Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense and Operation Warp Speed — the military-led operation to deliver vaccines across the country — told reporters on Wednesday that the slower-than-expected administration of the shots could be due partly to a lag in reporting, but they acknowledged not all the vaccine doses had reached their intended destinations.

Army General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, conceded that some of the doses were still “on the road” as he spoke on Wednesday. Nevertheless, he voiced confidence in the government’s efforts to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus.

“We are really doing well, in my opinion, in distribution,” he said, contradicting the CDC figures by saying on Wednesday that “over 14 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed.”

CBSNews.com’s Audrey McNamara contributed to this report.