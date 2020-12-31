Hundreds ready to take a dip at the Wrightsville Plunge on New Years Day

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–2021 is right around the corner and people across the Cape Fear are keeping a rather cold tradition alive. Tomorrow hundreds of people will take part in the Wrightsville Beach Plunge.

People will get their new year started with the 6th annual Plunge at Wrightsville Beach. The money raised from the event benefits the Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, which helps keep kids in school and on the path to graduation.

This year’s plunge will staggered into three different groups. There will be plunges at noon, 12:30 p.m, and 1:00 p.m.