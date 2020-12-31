Max political contribution to rise $200 in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The contribution limit for political campaigns will rise by $200 in 2021.

Starting Jan. 1., no individual or political committee may contribute more than $5,600 to a candidate committee or political committee in any election. This constitutes a $200 increase from the 2020 maximum donation limit: $5,400.

If there is a primary and a general election, the political committee may receive $5,600 from a contributor between the beginning of the election cycle and the day of the primary, and another $5,600 from the same contributor beginning the day after the primary through the end of the election year.