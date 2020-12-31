NC American Legion names Southport Police Chief Todd Coring Officer of the Year

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A big honor for Southport Police Chief Todd Coring. He has been named the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion of North Carolina.

He was chosen from more than 300 nominees from across the state.

Chief Coring is a lifelong Southport resident and spent 20 years with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office before becoming the Southport chief.

Coring says he was surprised by the honor and didn’t even know he had been submitted for the state award when he was notified he had won.

He says now he has been advanced to the national officer selection process.