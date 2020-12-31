People across the Carolinas react to recent round of stimulus checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Many people have mixed emotions about the recent stimulus check payments.
Tashay Burris who works in Gastonia qualified and received a check back in April and looks forward to getting the latest $600 in the next week.
“It’ll be a lot of help it will help more with the bills cause I stay with my mama so helping her out too with the money we’re supposed to be getting,” Burris said.
College students like Wingate senior Antwanez Barnett weren’t eligible since he was claimed on his parents taxes as a dependent.
He believes college students deserve the financial support now more than ever.
“They’re very upset. You got to think in college you have many stipulations such as housing, food, cafeteria,” Barnett said.
Others who were eligible say they’re thankful but think $600 didn’t justify the hardships millions of people over the last nine months.