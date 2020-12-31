The Children’s Museum of Wilmington puts on annual New Year’s Noon event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Kids across the Cape Fear got to celebrate the New Year this morning in a special way at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington. They held their annual New Year Noon celebration.

Families visited the museum this morning with tons of fun activities lined up for everyone on New Years Ever. The kids were able to make their own party crowns, streamer wands, and even play in the water a little bit to ring in 2021.

- Advertisement -

Heather Sellgren, the Executive Director of the Museum, says they wanted to speak a little joy in the Cape Fear to end what has been a tough year for everyone.

“What we’re hearing from families is that they’re just so thankful that we’re giving them this little bit of normalcy,” Sellgren says. “It’s certainly isn’t at the same scale or size as it has been in the past. It’s reduced capacity and much more low key. But we’re still giving families a chance to get out and have fun and enjoy the museum.”

For more information on The Children’s Museum of Wilmington you can visit their website.