Appeals court sides with baseball team over foul ball injury

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has ruled in favor of a baseball team that was sued after a foul ball struck an 11-year-old girl in the face.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that the North Carolina Court of Appeals sided with the Durham Bulls because of a long-held legal precedent known as the “baseball rule.”

The rule holds that teams are not liable for injuries if they have offered some protected seating to fans.

In 2015, Angelina DeBlasio was sitting on a picnic bench when a foul ball struck her. She had surgery to correct dislocated teeth and broken bones.

The court wrote that she and her family knew of the dangers of foul balls.