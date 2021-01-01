California passes 25,000 deaths, finds 3 more variant cases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic and officials disclosed that three more cases involving a mutant variant of the virus have been confirmed in San Diego County.

The grim developments came as an ongoing surge swamps hospitals and pushes nurses and doctors to the breaking point as they brace for another likely increase after the holidays.

Hospitals are housing patients in hallways, conference rooms, a cafeteria and gift shops.

The state became the third in the U.S. to reach 25,000 deaths, behind New York and Texas.