Dozens dive into chilly ocean at Wrightsville Beach to kick off new year

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dozens chose to plunge into the New Year by giving back to the community when attending the 6th annual Wrightsville Beach Plunge on Friday.

Sprinting into freezing water has become a tradition many locals like to add to by donning fun costumes and competing to stay in the water the longest.

“It’s really fun,” Hoggard student Alex Hill said. “I mean, you don’t feel it after about 15 minutes, so it’s more about who wimps out, you know.”

“This was their Christmas present that they opened layer by layer,” Diann Perrin, who was referring to her group’s pirate costumes, said. “The tutus were the last things they got.”

But it’s not just fun and games. The event supports communities in schools, a group that partners with public schools to identify students in jeopardy of dropping out, connecting them with the resources they need to get a good education.

“We are a group that helps kids stay in school,” explained Stephanie Kraybill. “And builds relationships with these kids when they may not have them. And gives them the extra support in school and out of school.”

To keep people safe, this year the charity offered socially distanced in-person plunges to give back, as well as virtual plunges.

If you’re still interested in donating, it’s not too late. You can visit the Wrightsville Plunge’s website by visiting here.