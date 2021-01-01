Have you received your stimulus check?

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With the latest round of $600 stimulus checks approved, many in the Cape Fear awoke to a New Year’s Day surprise in their bank account, while others say they are still waiting.

Terry Walsworth, a Northeastern transplant says he got his check Friday morning.

“Yes, I have,” Walsworth said. “This morning. Yeah, a great way to spend the New Years.”

“No, I haven’t,” local Brian Bell admitted, “because I don’t have auto-deposit. But my mother has. She got hers today, I talked to her on the phone. She lives in Florida.”

Stephanie Sodder, a resident attending Friday’s Wrightsville Beach Plunge replied, “Yes, yes. I got my text message this morning from the, from the bank actually.”

“I’ve gotten six of them,” joked Cal Morgan. “I’m just kidding. No, I haven’t.”

According to the IRS, electronic payments began December 31, while paper checks and debit cards will be sent out to all eligible households by January 15.