Humanitarian group to build field hospital in North Carolina

LENOIR, NC (AP) — A humanitarian group is building a 30-bed field hospital to help treat COVID-19 patients in western North Carolina.

Samaritan’s Purse, which is led by the Rev. Franklin Graham, said construction on the field hospital will begin Friday in Lenoir.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that officials expect the hospital to take 48 hours to construct and will be ready to treat patients next week.

The temporary facility will be used to treat patients from five health systems in the region, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.