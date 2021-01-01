Replacement plan for NC license plates begins with new year

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Millions of North Carolina motor vehicles will soon be getting a freshen-up when it comes to their license plates.

Starting in 2021, any regular plate that’s at least seven years old on the vehicle’s registration renewal date will be replaced.

- Advertisement -

Similarly aged specialty and vanity plates will be changed out starting in 2022.

The schedule is designed to carry out a law creating a replacement mandate. Plates faded by time and the elements are difficult for police and machines to read.

The replacement won’t cost car and truck owners anything, and there’s a method to let them keep their current plate number.