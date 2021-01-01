SC man says wife got him out of coma after more than 2-month hospital stay with COVID-19

MAULDIN, S(WYFF/CNN) — A South Carolina man is recovering from the effects of COVID-19 after spending more than two months in the hospital.

Don Gillmer, of Maudlin, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 5. By July 9, he said, he had a cough.

“I didn’t sleep that night,” he said. “(I) woke up early the next morning, packed a bag and knew it was time to go to the hospital.

At 43 years old, Gillmer had never been to the hospital.

Yet, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital would be his home for the next 63 days.

“I received convalescent plasma twice, remdesivir, nothing was working,” he said. “Nothing was helping me recover, so I’ll never really forget when they came in with papers I needed to sign to go on a ventilator. That scared me.”

About a month later, his temperature was 104 degrees.

Gillmer was put in a medically-induced coma.

