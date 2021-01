WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to add a pair of shoes to your closet to kick off the new year, you’re in luck. A pop-up shoe store opened in Wilmington on Monday.

The store is located in the University Centre off South College Road.

Hundreds of shoes for men and women are available in all sizes for less than $30 per pair.

If you’re looking for a new pair of shoes you better hurry. The warehouse will only be there through January 10.