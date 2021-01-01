What’s closed and what’s open on New Year’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — As people in the Cape Fear ring in the New Year, here’s a list of some places that are closed and open on the holiday.

Most banks, liquor stores, post office locations, and government offices, including the city of Wilmington’s government offices, are closed on New Year’s Day.

Most grocery stores, including Lowe’s, Harris Teeter, and Publix, will be open today for regular hours. Most other major retailers will be open as well, including places like Walmart, Target, and Home Depot.

Mayfaire will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Independence Mall will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.