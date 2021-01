WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new year brings new life, and this New Year’s Day was no exception.

Meet baby Rynleigh.

She was one of the first babies born this year at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The hospital posted a picture of the newborn on Facebook earlier, saying “please join us in welcoming New Year’s baby Rynleigh to the world and 2021!”