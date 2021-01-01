Wilson picked as next NC natural, cultural resources chief

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The chief deputy at North Carolina’s department that operates parks, protects natural areas and preserves state history is being elevated to the agency’s top position.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that Reid Wilson will be secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources entering his second term.

He’ll succeed Susi Hamilton, who announced three weeks ago her departure.

Wilson is subject to state Senate confirmation.

He was executive director of the Conservation Trust for North Carolina before taking the chief’s deputy post in 2017.

Vacancies for at least four other Cabinet positions also must be filled by Cooper.