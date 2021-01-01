WPD arrest felon on gun charges after finding him in stolen car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for gun possession after finding that he was driving a stolen car.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, December 31, officers patrolling in the 1000 block of Wright St. observed a stolen 2020 Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania tags leaving the area.

As soon as they got behind the vehicle, police say Dequan Williams, 27, pulled to the curb and took off on foot. With the help of the WPD K9 Unit, officers were able to apprehend the suspect without incident.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed a .38 revolver under the driver’s seat.

Williams is charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Carrying Concealed Weapon (CCW), Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Resist/Delay/Obstruct, First Degree Trespassing, and Driving While License Revoked (DWLR), and is being held at the New Hanover County Jail without bond.