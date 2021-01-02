Coach Krzyzewski quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — The ACC announced overnight the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game slated for Saturday has been postponed.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the Florida State program.
Duke announced Friday night that men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski would miss Saturday night’s game at Florida State to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.
According to the university, Krzyzewski was exposed to a person, not in the Duke travel party, who tested positive for COVID-19.