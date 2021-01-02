Coach Krzyzewski quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — The ACC announced overnight the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game slated for Saturday has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the Florida State program.

- Advertisement -

Duke announced Friday night that men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski would miss Saturday night’s game at Florida State to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the university, Krzyzewski was exposed to a person, not in the Duke travel party, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more here.