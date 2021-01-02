GOP senators say they will reject election results unless commission is formed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — Several senators, led by Senator Ted Cruz, say they will reject the Electoral College results unless a commission is appointed to conduct a 10-day audit of the results. Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes on January 6.

“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” the group said in a statement on Saturday.

Cruz’s group is working separately from Republican Senator Josh Hawley in his effort to challenge the Electoral College results when Congress convenes on Wednesday. Dozens of House Republicans are also expected to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory even though the Electoral College affirmed his 306 electoral votes in December.

These last-ditch challenges are not going to change the outcome of the election and Mr. Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20. The list of Republican lawmakers challenging the results include some of the party’s biggest rising stars, and these efforts are an attempt to curry favor with President Trump and his base.

