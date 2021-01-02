Nation’s top doctor addresses concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccine, disparities in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – With the ongoing pandemic, there is a continued push to address issues related to why Americans feel hesitant in taking a coronavirus vaccine.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told WBTV that earning trust, especially in the Black community is key.

“Unfortunately, the Black community, the brown communities across this country have seen in stark detail the havoc COVID can wreck on their communities and loved ones. I hope people understand that the way we end this pandemic is ultimately through a vaccine,” Adams said.

He also says he understands why there is hesitancy: historical events such as the Tuskegee Experiment and Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman who unknowingly donated her cells.

