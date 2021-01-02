Two sports legends die: Paul Westphal, NBA Hall of Famer, and Floyd Little, NFL Hall of Famer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two sports legends have died on January 2nd, 2021. Brief obituaries provided by the Associated Press are below.

The Hall of Fame basketball player Paul Westphal has died. The University of Southern California confirmed his death from brain cancer Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer last August. Westphal won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college. A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix. He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks. Paul Westphal was 70 years old.

The Hall of Fame football player Floyd Little has died. Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse before starring for the Denver Broncos from 1967 to 1975. Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating. He was made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 after a 30-year wait. Floyd Little was 78 years old.