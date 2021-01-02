UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing mounting pressure to keep all schools in England closed for at least two more weeks as a result of surging coronavirus cases.

One leading teachers’ union said Saturday that teachers had the right to stay away from the classroom if their work environment was not safe.

- Advertisement -

Britain on Saturday reported another daily record in the number of new infections — over 57,700 in one day. It was the fifth day in a row that new infections were over 50,000 cases.

The U.K. is in the midst of a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases as a result of a new, more infectious virus variant.

It plans to ramp up vaccinations on Monday using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.