UNC Health acquires 725 COVID-19 vaccine vials meant for Orange County Health Department

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) — The national issues in vaccine rollout have popped up locally.

UNC Health said in an internal email obtained by Eyewitness News that they acquired 725 COVID-19 vaccines — originally meant for the Orange County Health Department — Thursday night that “must be” used by Monday morning.

It’s unclear why the health department handed them over to UNC.

When emailed, the Orange County Health Department sent the same email forwarded to ABC11 by UNC Health that reads:

“UNC Health was notified that Orange County had a number of vaccine vials available for immediate use.

UNC Health worked closely with Orange County to ensure that all of the vaccines would be used with zero waste and that all of these shots would go to either Phase 1-A personnel or staff who work with COVID-19 patients in some capacity.

This cooperation was a success, and all of the available stock was used appropriately.”

