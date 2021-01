WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — UNCW has announced that they will pause all men’s basketball team activities, including two games scheduled for this weekend in Philadelphia.

The postponement of two games scheduled against Drexel comes after a positive COVID-19 test result by a “Tier 1 member of the program.”

The CAA will announce any further adjustments to UNCW’s conference schedule once they are finalized. This includes rescheduled dates for postponed games.