United States sees travel increase after New Year’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays set a record for travel in 2020, with 2.4 million passengers boarding flights between December 26 and 27, according to the TSA.

The Wilmington International Airport says they’ve seen and increase of passengers traveling home after New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but 2020 was nothing compared to 2019 holiday travel.

In the United States, more than 115 million Americans traveled between December 21, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

The CDC doesn’t recommend traveling due to the pandemic. Though air and car travel are down compared to 2019, they both spiked significantly between Thanksgiving week and New Year’s Day compared to 2020’s April through October.