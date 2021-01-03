Local neighborhood lights up 2021

​WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three days into 2021, Country Haven residents in Porter’s Neck are lighting up the New Year.

The event, which featured more than 2,600 luminaries, was originally slotted for New Year’s Eve. After getting rained out, the event was moved back to Sunday.

Sunday night, neighbors lined their streets with hundreds of tealights, honoring loved ones, reflecting on 2020, and starting 2021 with a light at the end of the tunnel.

Stephen Worrell organized the event. Through the pandemic, he said the neighborhood has grown closer, hosting socially distanced events like this one and focusing on the positive as opposed to the negative.

“We want to celebrate what has gone on in 2020 and to celebrate 2021. Sometimes we focus on the negative, and we want to focus on the positive.”

Community members, walked, biked, and drove under 10 miles an hour over the speed bumps, enjoying the hundreds of lights flicker through the quiet night…the product of a community focusing on the light instead of the darkness.